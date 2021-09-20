Police seek driver in East Providence hit-and-run involving motorcycle

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for the driver who hit a motorcyclist and took off earlier this month.

The crash occurred on Sept. 11 near the Sip-N-Dip on Warren Avenue.

Surveillance footage of the crash shows a motorcycle collide with a silver or gray Toyota Prius as the car was turning onto the on ramp for I-195 East.

Instead of stopping, the driver continues onto I-195 and leaves the motorcyclist lying in the middle of the roadway.

Police said the vehicle involved in the crash will have damage on the passenger side front quarter panel. The car will also likely have a crease on the hood near the grille caused by the impact of the collision.

Anyone who has any information regarding the driver or the crash itself is asked to contact Traffic Officer Michael Crowley by calling (401) 435-7600 ext. 20072 or emailing mcrowley@eastprovidenceri.gov.