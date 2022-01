PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Detectives are looking to identify a pair of suspects after a Providence bank was robbed last week.

The crime happened on Thursday, Jan. 13, at the Citizens Bank on Academy Avenue. Police said one of the suspects handed the teller a note demanding money.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Detective Ricardo Silva at (401) 426-7350.

Citizens Bank robbery suspects (Photo: Providence Police Department)

