PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A night of celebration turned into a nightmare for a Providence man after his brother was hit by a car on New Year’s Eve.

According to Michael English, his brother Edwin English is fighting for his life after he was struck at the intersection of North Main Street and Rochambeau Avenue. He said Edwin is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who’s currently experiencing homelessness.

On Wednesday morning, Michael told 12 News he was desperate for answers after the police report didn’t name the driver or describe the circumstances of the incident.

At the time, Providence Police Commander Kevin Lanni said it was not a hit-and-run, but Michael thought otherwise.

“He’s a human being and should have had someone stop and take care of him,” he said.

Just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the police department changed course. In an email, police said they’re searching for a “possible suspect vehicle” in a hit-and-run that happened around 7:15 p.m. on the night of Dec. 31. The vehicle is described as a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Jeep Commander, that likely has front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the traffic bureau at (401) 523-2930.

There have been two other hit-and-runs on North Main Street in the past year.

Last February, 38-year-old Zacory Richardson died after he was struck by a driver who fled the scene. The suspect, a 34-year-old Lincoln woman, turned herself in two days later.

In October, 85-year-old Vanda Makovetskiy was hit at the intersection of North Main and Pleasant streets while out on her daily walk with her husband. She later died at the hospital and the suspect, a 27-year-old Providence woman, was arrested.

After that hit-and-run, Providence Mayor Brett Smiley said his administration was focused on pedestrian safety. He talked specifically about improving the area where these incidents happened, saying, “North Main Street, for example, the timing isn’t right, so the walk signal actually isn’t enough time for a reasonable person to get across the street.”