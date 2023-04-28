PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for a man accused of shooting a woman in the capital city earlier this week, according to Providence Police Major David Lapatin.

Officers rushed to an apartment building on Hartford Avenue early Wednesday morning after receiving reports of shots fired in the neighborhood.

Lapatin said the victim was “making noise” trying to get into an apartment building when a man who lived there, identified as 26-year-old Reshard Glenn, walked downstairs and shot her in the stomach.

The victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where she is still recovering.

12 News spoke to a woman who lives in the apartment building. The woman, who asked not to be identified, explained that the victim was trying to get her attention by banging on the door.

Anyone who knows of Glenn’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Providence Police Department at (401) 272-3121.