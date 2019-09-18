Police searching for Providence Place assault, shoplifting suspect

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted on felony assault and shoplifting charges.

The suspect allegedly assaulted someone with a knife Tuesday at the Macy’s inside the Providence Place mall. Police say he then shoplifted from the store before leaving through the parking garage.

Surveillance images show the man either wearing a black Champion sweatshirt or a white, purple and green Calvin Klein Jeans t-shirt.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Providence Police Detective Teddy Michael at (401) 243-6302 or by email.