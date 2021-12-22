Police searching for Providence bank robbery suspect

Providence

Courtesy: Providence Police Department

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the man they believe robbed a Providence bank earlier this week.

Lindsay Lague, a spokesperson for the Providence Police Department, said the man passed a note to the teller demanding money at the Citizens Bank in Kennedy Plaza Monday afternoon.

Lague said he ran off immediately after the teller gave him the cash.

The suspect was last seen wearing dark sunglasses, a blue face mask, a blue winter jacket and a black baseball cap with a Las Vegas Raiders logo on it. The man was also carrying a gray backpack.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is urged to contact Lt. Dennis O’Brien by calling (401) 338-0302 or Detective Charles Matracia at (401) 641-1918.

