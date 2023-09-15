PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for a suspect who reportedly robbed and shot a man in Providence earlier this week.

Shamar Leggette, 41, is wanted on charges of armed robbery and felony assault with a firearm.

Leggette is also wanted in connection with an armed robbery that happened in New York City.

Police said Leggette should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who spots him is urged to contact Detective Ronald Riley at (401) 952-4629 or Detective Matthew Pine at (401) 658-6277.