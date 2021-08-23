Police searching for missing Providence woman, 64

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a Providence woman who was reported missing Monday morning.

Candace Vettese, 64, was last seen walking in the area of Wickenden Street around 6:30 a.m.

She is described as being 5-foot-1 with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing pajamas or blue jeans with a black raincoat and purse, according to police.

Police said they’re concerned about Vettese’s well-being.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Providence Police Department at (401) 272-1111.