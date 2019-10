PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are looking for a Providence man who has been missing for more than a week.

Darrell Pona, 59, was last seen on Sept. 22 at the Broad Street Dunkin’ Donuts.

His family told police it is unusual for them to not hear from Pona by now.

He is described as a black male with gray/black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Pona is asked to contact the Providence Police Department at (401) 272-3121.