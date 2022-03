PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing Providence man who was last seen over the weekend.

Lindsay Lague, a spokesperson for the Providence Police Department, said Jose Luciano Espinal, 59, was last seen on Sunday near his Plenty Street home.

Lague said police believe he may have gone to Southeastern Massachusetts.

Anyone with information on his whereabout is asked to please contact the Providence Police Youth Service Bureau at (401) 272-3121.