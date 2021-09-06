Police searching for missing Providence man

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Police are asking for the public’s help finding a Providence man who may be endangered.

Lindsay Lague, a spokesperson for the Providence Police Department, said Elijah Elderkin, 25, was last seen around 6 p.m. Sunday evening.

Lague said his roommate reported him missing after he posted a concerning message on one of his social media accounts.

Elderkin likely left his Hope Street residence in a black 1997 Honda Accord bearing Rhode Island license plate TA-443. Lague said his car has two stickers on the back, including one of a penguin and another of an Apple logo.

Anyone who spots Elderkin or his vehicle are urged to contact either the Providence Police Department by calling (401) 272-3121 or Detective Joseph Kane via email at jkane@providenceri.gov.