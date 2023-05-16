PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are searching for a teenager who’s been missing since May 12.

D’Andre Blais was last seen leaving Esek Hopkins Middle School after getting into a fight with staff, according to police.

Police said he lives on Job Street but is known to frequent Fillmore Street in the Chad Brown neighborhood.

Blais was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a black and gray sheisty mask, black sweatpants and black Crocs. He’s about 5’5″ tall and weighs roughly 145 pounds. Blais also has black hair that he typically wears in a ponytail.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Providence Police Department at (401) 272-3121.