PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 13-year-old boy who was reported missing Friday.

Andy Nix, of Providence, was last seen near Hartford and Laurel Hill avenues.

Police said Nix was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a white T-shirt underneath, black pants and a black backpack.

Anyone who believes they know of Nix’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Providence Police Department at (401) 272-3121 or Detective Sergeant Mike Wheeler at mwheeler@providenceri.gov.