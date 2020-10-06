Police searching for man who briefly abducted 9-year-old girl in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police in Providence are looking for whoever briefly abducted a young girl after she got off the school bus Monday afternoon.

Lindsay Lague, a spokesperson for the Providence Police Department, said the incident occurred around 3 p.m.

The 9-year-old girl, Lague said, got off the bus and began walking in the area of Grover and Merino Streets when she was abducted.

Lague said the suspect is believed to be a Hispanic male with black hair who’s between 20 to 40 years old. The suspect was seen wearing all black and was driving a silver Nissan SUV.

The girl was “later returned to a nearby location,” however, police are still searching for the suspect and vehicle.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact either Detective Captain Tim O’Hara at (401) 243-6360 or Detective Sergeant John Muriel at (401) 243-6380.