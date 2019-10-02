Police searching for box truck involved in highway hit-and-run

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a white box truck involved in a hit-and-run crash on I-95 North early Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred just after 6 a.m. near the Thurbers Avenue curve in Providence, according to Rhode Island State Police.

Police said the truck rear-ended a motorcycle and continued driving.

A crash involving a motorcycle on I-95 North in Providence near Thurbers causing 25+ min delay. Take Rt 10 or 295 -> Rt 6 as alternate. pic.twitter.com/XHFAKZEdJV — Melissa Sardelli (@MelissaSardelli) October 2, 2019

The motorcyclist suffered broken bones which are not considered life-threatening.

Police are looking for a white box truck that would be damaged on the driver’s side.

The crash backed up traffic for miles before the scene was cleared around 7 a.m.