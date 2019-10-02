Live Now /
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News

Police searching for box truck involved in highway hit-and-run

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a white box truck involved in a hit-and-run crash on I-95 North early Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred just after 6 a.m. near the Thurbers Avenue curve in Providence, according to Rhode Island State Police.

Police said the truck rear-ended a motorcycle and continued driving.

The motorcyclist suffered broken bones which are not considered life-threatening.

Police are looking for a white box truck that would be damaged on the driver’s side.

The crash backed up traffic for miles before the scene was cleared around 7 a.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

DONATE NOW: Hurricane Dorian Relief

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams