Police searching for 8th suspect in Federal Hill murder

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police have a warrant out for the arrest of another suspect in last month’s deadly beating and stabbing in the city’s Federal Hill neighborhood.

Sharkym Brown, 23, of Providence, is wanted in connection with the death of 28-year-old Stephen Cabral of North Providence.

Seven other suspects have already been arrested. Six were charged with murder and conspiracy while the seventh was charged with felony assault.

Police said Cabral was killed during a fight involving up to 20 people in a parking lot off Atwells Avenue. The investigation revealed he and his friends, as well as the suspects, had been drinking at Club Seven on nearby Spruce Street and left within minutes of each other.

After several hearings, the club was shut down Wednesday by the city’s Board of Licenses. The owner appealed the case to the R.I. Department of Business Regulation, which held an initial hearing on Thursday.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to contact Providence police at (401) 272-3121, Detective Sgt. Fabio Zuena at (401) 243-6332 or fzuena@providenceri.gov, or Detective Steve Sullivan at (401) 243-6323 or ssullivan@providenceri.gov. Police urge people to not approach Brown if he’s spotted in public.

According to court records, Brown is currently awaiting trial on charges of domestic assault and breaking and entering. He has multiple previous convictions, including for assault and eluding police.