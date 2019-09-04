Breaking News
WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in Effect for Providence County

Police search for Providence hit-and-run suspect

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Police’s Traffic Enforcement Bureau is looking for a driver who they say hit a skateboarder early Monday morning and took off.

The skateboarder was hit near 93 Eddy Street about 2 a.m. Monday by a dark sedan, resembling a BMW, traveling at a high rate of speed. The license plate number is not known.

After the car hit the victim and escaped the scene, he had to be treated for extensive injuries at Rhode Island Hospital.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Lt. John Ryan at (401) 243-6279.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams