Police search for Providence hit-and-run suspect

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Police’s Traffic Enforcement Bureau is looking for a driver who they say hit a skateboarder early Monday morning and took off.

The skateboarder was hit near 93 Eddy Street about 2 a.m. Monday by a dark sedan, resembling a BMW, traveling at a high rate of speed. The license plate number is not known.

After the car hit the victim and escaped the scene, he had to be treated for extensive injuries at Rhode Island Hospital.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Lt. John Ryan at (401) 243-6279.