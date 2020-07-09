Police say missing girl may be with Providence murder suspect

Felix Hernandez Rosado is wanted by Providence Police for the murder of Jorge L. Gonzalez Colon, 37. (Providence Police photo)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Police have issued a warrant for 18-year-old Felix Hernandez-Rosado in the shooting death of a man on Progress Avenue last week, and believe a missing teenage girl may be with him, Target 12 has learned.

Major David Lapatin said detectives believe the missing 14-year-old girl, Aliah Trinidad, is with Hernandez-Rosado. Trindad was last seen leaving her home Friday on Progress Avenue, and police have said she may be in danger.

A police spokesperson added that Hernandez-Rosado may go by the name Javier Hernandez. She said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Lapatin said police are asking for the public’s help in locating Rosado. He’s accused of shooting and killing Jorge L. Gonzalez Colon, 37, around 11:30 on July 1 on Progress Avenue.

Anyone with information on Hernandez-Rosados’s whereabouts is asked to call Providence Police Detective Sergeant Fabio Zuena at (401) 243-6332 or via email at fzuena@providenceri.gov.

This is a developing story and will be updated.