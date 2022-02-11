EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two Providence men have been arrested in connection with a robbery at an East Providence bank, and police believe they’re also responsible for several other recent robberies.

Dashawn Diaz, 22, and Terrence Lafauret, 21, are both facing charges of second-degree robbery and conspiracy out of East Providence.

The TD Bank on Newport Avenue was held up around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police said a male suspect handed the teller a note demanding cash, but no weapon was shown. The suspect then made off with an undetermined amount of cash.

After interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video, detectives determined they were looking for the same suspects who robbed three banks in Providence and another in Pawtucket over the past several weeks, according to police.

Diaz and Lafauret were arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop on I-195 East. Police said they believe the two men were involved in all five robberies and close associates of the suspect in the East Providence robbery, who was arrested that same day in Providence.