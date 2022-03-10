PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating an armed robbery in which the suspect reportedly used a rock to threaten a store clerk.

Police said they were called to a gas station on Elmwood Avenue just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The clerk told police a tall white man with a beard had threatened him with a rock, saying, “I will hurt you,” then reached over the counter, opened the cash register and grabbed around $150 in assorted bills.

After reviewing surveillance footage of the incident, police put out a notice about the suspect, who was spotted a short time later entering a minimart in the area of Parkis Avenue.

Officers followed the man inside and arrested him. Police said he was not in possession of the stolen money at the time.

The suspect, 40-year-old Justin Kulas, was charged with first-degree robbery, according to court records.

Police said the clerk positively identified Kulas as the suspect following his arrest.