PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police have made an arrest in connection with two “peeping Tom” incidents that happened over the weekend in the Fox Point neighborhood.

Lindsay Lague, a spokesperson for the Providence Police Department, said 33-year-old Djefty Paul was taken into custody after investigators identified him as the suspect.

The first incident happened late Sunday night on Williams Street, according to police, while the second happened shortly after midnight Monday on Wickenden Street.

Lague said in both incidents, the landlord and resident were immediately alerted to the suspicious activity by a security camera on the property.

Paul, who Lague said is a RIPTA bus driver, was seen in surveillance footage peeking into the first-floor windows of the residences.

Investigators believe Paul is also responsible for an attempted breaking-and-entering that happened on Hope Street two years ago.

Paul is charged with two counts of disorderly conduct and one count of attempted breaking and entering. He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Tuesday and his bail was set at $1,000 personal recognizance.

RIPTA tells 12 News Paul is currently on paid leave.

Anyone who has information pertinent to the investigation or wishes to report a similar incident is urged to contact Detective Terrence Green at (401) 243-6333.