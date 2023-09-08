PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A male nurse is in critical condition after he was attacked by a patient Friday morning at Rhode Island Hospital, according to Providence police.

Police tell 12 News the nurse was “violently assaulted” while working in the hospital’s psychiatric department.

The patient is now in custody, police said, adding that no weapons were involved.

The hospital is offering support to any employees who witnessed the attack, according to Lifespan spokesperson Kathleen Hart.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic event and our thoughts are with our employee, the employee’s family, and their co-workers at the hospital and throughout Lifespan,” Hart added.

This story will be updated as 12 News works to gather more information.