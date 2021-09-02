Police: 2 dead, 1 injured following pair of shootings in Warren

WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Warren are investigating after two people were killed Thursday afternoon in a pair of shootings, one of which involved an officer, according to Warren Police Chief Roy Borges.

Officers were called to the Italian-American Club around 4 p.m. due to reports of a shooting that occurred inside, according to Borges.

Officers arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Borges said one of the victims, who multiple sources have identified as Brian Remy, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim was transported to the hospital. The severity of his injuries remains unknown at this time.

Following the shooting, Borges said, the male suspect ran off on foot. Borges said the officer, who multiple sources have confirmed is a member of the Bristol Police Department, and suspect exchanged gunfire before he was shot dead.

It’s unclear at this time whether the officer shot the suspect or if his injuries were self-inflicted.

Logan Underwood, owner of the nearby Beleza Shop, told 12 News he was working when he heard several gunshots outside his business.

“There was one officer right outside the car,” Underwood recalled. “He was shooting from behind the door and a bunch of other officers were arriving at the scene and they were all running down that way and we heard them shouting and telling people to get back.”

No officers were injured in the shootout, according to Borges.

Police have not yet identified Remy, who serves as the town’s assistant fire chief, as the shooting victim, nor have they named the other victim or the suspect.

Dozens of firefighters lined Kelly Street Thursday evening as Remy’s body was transported from the scene.

Warren Firefighters saluting the victim as his body is taken away from the Italian American Club. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/biFnLDYk5I — Rob Nesbitt (@RobNesbittNews) September 2, 2021

R.I. State Police Col. James Manni confirmed his agency is assisting with the investigation, as is the attorney general’s office per the state’s use-of-force protocol.

Bristol and Warren police are scheduled to hold a media briefing regarding the shootings at 10 p.m. Thursday night. 12 News will stream it live on WPRI.com and on Facebook.