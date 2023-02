PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police responded to a shooting on North Main St. Saturday night.

Not many details are being released, but investigators seemed to be searching through a white BMW that was parked nearby and Major David Lapatin said the shooting resulted in, “serious injury.”

Providence Police have taped off the Action Auto Parts store parking lot on North Main Street.

A part of N. Main Street has been shut down, police are currently investigating.

