PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police confirm a man was shot late Friday morning in South Providence.

The shooting happened outside the Islamic Center of Rhode Island on Haskins Street, located just off Broad Street. Chief Oscar Perez said a man associated with the mosque was selling goods at a table set up outside when he was shot in the lower half of his body.

His injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to Perez. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment.

“It’s sad. It’s a beautiful day here in the city,” Perez said. “I’m pretty good friends with the imam here at the mosque, and so we’re here and we’ll be providing security throughout to ensure everyone is safe.”

Perez added that an officer happened to be driving by the area when he heard the gunshots.

Police are now on scene gathering evidence and speaking with witnesses. A motive for the shooting is unclear at this time.

