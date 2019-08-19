PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting in the area of Eddy and Porter Streets in the city.

Major David Lapatin confirmed for Eyewitness News police are investigating a homicide.

The call came in around 7:24 a.m. Eyewitness News crews on scene observed crime scene tape surrounding a black SUV in a parking lot. About a dozen evidence markers could be seen on the ground. The window of the SUV was shattered and glass covered the ground.

BREAKING: @ProvidenceRIPD Major David Lapatin confirms shooting in Washington Park is a homicide. Awaiting more details. #wpri — Erica Ricci (@RicciReports) August 19, 2019

No word if police have anyone in custody.

Just arrived at shooting scene at Eddy and Porter sts. In Providence. Vehicle with NY plates is seen with driver’s side window shot out. Working to learn details now. #wpri pic.twitter.com/BZvJBHrbDv — Erica Ricci (@RicciReports) August 19, 2019

