Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting in the area of Eddy and Porter Streets in the city.

Major David Lapatin confirmed for Eyewitness News police are investigating a homicide.

The call came in around 7:24 a.m. Eyewitness News crews on scene observed crime scene tape surrounding a black SUV in a parking lot. About a dozen evidence markers could be seen on the ground. The window of the SUV was shattered and glass covered the ground.

No word if police have anyone in custody.

Eyewitness News will continue to update this breaking news story throughout the morning on WPRI.com and on Eyewitness News at Noon on WPRI 12.

