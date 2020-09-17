Police respond to deadly stabbing at Providence Place mall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police confirm they’re investigating a homicide at Providence Place.

The deadly stabbing took place late Thursday morning on the third floor of the mall, according to police.

Responding officers appeared to be focused on the area of the food court, as well as the parking garage.

Several storefronts are currently taped off, and police have shut down one of the escalators leading to the third floor.

Some detectives have made their way down to the mall security office.



Unclear if a suspect has been identified or arrest has been made. — Brandon Truitt (@BrandonTruittTV) September 17, 2020

Mall employees tell 12 News it appeared a fight broke out between a group of people.

This is the city’s 11th homicide of the year.

