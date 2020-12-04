Police investigating deadly shooting in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are at the scene of a deadly shooting in the city’s Olneyville section, Major David Lapatin confirms.

The shooting happened late Friday morning near the intersection of Putnam and Kossuth streets. The area is currently taped off as police investigate.

Major Thomas Verdi tells 12 News that two men were shot and taken to the hospital.

It’s the second fatal shooting in the city this week, after two people were shot early Monday morning at the University Heights apartment complex off North Main Street. A 33-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 50-year-old woman was wounded by a stray bullet that hit her in the arm as she slept inside her apartment.

