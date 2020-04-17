Police release new images of suspects in Providence Place break-in

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are still working to identify three men who they say broke into Champs Sports at the Providence Place mall last month and stole more than $15,000 worth of shoes, clothing and cash.

Investigators released new surveillance images of two of the suspects on Thursday, with hopes the public can identify them.

The break-in took place the afternoon of March 22, a few days after the mall was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to police, the store’s manager received a call from mall security that the alarm was going off. He arrived to find the suspects had gotten in through the back door and tried to chase them down, but was unable to catch them.

The suspects were seen in surveillance footage pushing a shopping cart filled with bags of merchandise. They fled the mall on foot but it’s unclear if a vehicle arrived to pick them up.

Police said the manager provided descriptions of the suspects: one was a Hispanic male wearing a read and black sweatshirt, black pants and Jordan sneakers; the second was a black male wearing a black Champion sweatshirt, black pants and white Nike sneakers; the third was a Hispanic male wearing a black sweatshirt and sweat pants and Jordan sneakers. All three were wearing rubber gloves during the break-in.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Troy Lambert at (401) 243-6330, (401) 243-6406 or tlambert@providenceri.gov.