PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police continue to search for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian last month.

The 45-year-old man was struck in the area of Broad Street and John Partington Way on the night of Aug. 18, according to police. His name has not been released.

On Thursday, police released a new surveillance image of the suspect vehicle, saying it appears to be a red, late-model Ford F150.

Anyone with information should contact Providence police at (401) 272-3121.