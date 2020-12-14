Police release name of victim, description of suspect in deadly Providence shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The search for a suspect continues after a man was shot and killed outside of his Providence home on Friday afternoon.

The victim was identified by police Monday as Jean Carlos Mercedes, 27.

According to Providence police, Mercedes was sitting in a vehicle parked on Lenox Avenue when the gunman approached and opened fire.

Detectives believe it was a targeted attack.

Police said the suspect was seen fleeing the area in a black vehicle, possibly a Nissan Altima. He’s described as a man with dreadlocks standing approximately 6 feet tall and weighing around 250 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and white sneakers, according to police.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the suspect is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Terrence Green at (401) 243-6333, (401) 639-0674 or tgreen@providenceri.gov.