Police release name of victim, description of suspect in deadly Providence shooting

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Corey Welch/WPRI-TV

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The search for a suspect continues after a man was shot and killed outside of his Providence home on Friday afternoon.

The victim was identified by police Monday as Jean Carlos Mercedes, 27.

According to Providence police, Mercedes was sitting in a vehicle parked on Lenox Avenue when the gunman approached and opened fire.

Detectives believe it was a targeted attack.

Police said the suspect was seen fleeing the area in a black vehicle, possibly a Nissan Altima. He’s described as a man with dreadlocks standing approximately 6 feet tall and weighing around 250 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and white sneakers, according to police.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the suspect is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Terrence Green at (401) 243-6333, (401) 639-0674 or tgreen@providenceri.gov.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 12/10/2020: Maria Rivera, Mayor-Elect, Central Falls

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community