Police release image of Providence break-in suspect

Surveillance image of a suspect in several break-ins in the Branch Avenue area of Providence. (Photo: Providence Police)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for help identifying the suspect in several recent burglaries in the Branch Avenue area of Providence.

Police released a surveillance image of the male suspect Thursday. He is believed to have broken into the World of Wines liquor store on Sept. 11 and the Shell Gas Station on Sept. 3, according to police.

In both cases, police said the burglar smashed a front window to get inside. Police said the suspect stole cigarettes at both locations, along with tequila bottles at World of Wines and lottery tickets at the gas station.

Police ask anyone who may know the suspect’s identity to call Detective Frank Villella at (401) 243-6309, or contact him via email.

