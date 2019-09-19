Police release footage of Providence homicide suspect

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are looking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate a deadly shooting in Providence.

Freddy Tola, 36, died at the hospital after he was shot inside an auto-body shop on Valley Street on the night of June 25, 2019. Police believe it was a targeted attack, saying the father of two was getting his car repaired when he was ambushed.

“The suspect entered the garage by an open garage door and seemed to specifically target Mr. Tola and he shot him at close range,” Detective Capt. Timothy O’Hara said the following day.

On Thursday, police released video footage of a potential suspect, asking anyone with information to contact Detective Ricardo Silva at (401) 243-6303 or rsilva@providenceri.gov, Detective Sergeant Fabio Zuena at (401) 243-6332 or fzuena@providenceri.gov, or Detective Michael Otrando at (401) 243-6339 or motrando@providenceri.gov.