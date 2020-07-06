Police: Providence teen missing since Friday may be endangered

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police are searching for a Providence teen who was last seen on Friday.

The Providence Police Department says Aliah Trinidad, 14, was last seen leaving her family’s apartment on Progress Avenue. She was wearing a grey hat, a grey hooded sweatshirt and black leggings.

Police believe Trinidad is endangered and may need medical attention. She has brown and blonde curly hair, is 5’5″ and weighs 160 pounds. She also has a scar on her abdomen.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked contact Providence Police at (401) 243-6235.