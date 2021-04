This story has been corrected to reflect the victim’s current condition.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police are investigating after a person was shot in Providence Tuesday night.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Camden Avenue.

Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin tells 12 News the victim was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

It’s unclear at this time whether police have anyone in custody.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is provided.