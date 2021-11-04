Police: Providence nightclub manager tried to bribe Board of Licenses member

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The manager of a Providence nightclub was taken into custody Wednesday after he allegedly attempted to bribe a member of the city’s board of licenses, 12 News has learned.

Police arrested Daniel Marlo Caraballo soon after Jose Giusti, the city’s deputy director of licensing, reported the attempted bribery, according to Providence Board of Licenses Chair Dylan Conley.

A police report obtained by 12 News reveals Caraballo went to city hall Wednesday afternoon and asked Giusti to help him fill out paperwork for LIT Lounge.

Once Caraballo completed the paperwork, the police report said he slid Giusti a white envelope containing $2,000 in cash.

Giusti immediately contacted the authorities, and Caraballo was arrested after appearing in front of the board regarding the nightclub’s entertainment licenses.

LIT Lounge was ordered to cease and desist by the Providence Board of Licenses late last month after the nightclub failed to renew its September and October entertainment licenses.

The board also denied the club’s request to have “22 GZ” perform on Halloween weekend, citing safety concerns raised by members of the Providence Police Department.

“At the board of licenses hearing on October 27, 2021, the Providence Police Department presented numerous incidents of violence at previous performances of this artist,” the cease and desist order reads. “The board determined that allowing this artist to perform would pose a significant safety threat to your establishment, your staff, your patrons and the city as a whole.”

Conley said he’s proud of Giusti and the city’s licensing staff for their integrity throughout the ordeal.

“I think reputation really lags very far behind reality. People think that Providence is a place where those sorts of things happen, and it’s not,” Conley said. “This is an opportunity for the world to understand what Providence is today.”

Caraballo has been charged with bribing a public official.