PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police say a man who barricaded himself inside his home and fired hundreds of rounds at police during an hours-long standoff in Providence last week died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police announced the cause of Scott Maclean’s death as determined by the medical examiner in a brief statement on Monday.

No additional information was released because the investigation is ongoing.

Officers went to the home last Thursday morning after getting a call from Maclean’s son and daughter saying he had assaulted them.

Police say he fired hundreds of rounds and officers returned fire. No officers were injured.