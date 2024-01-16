BILLERICA, Mass. (WPRI) — A Providence man was arrested after attempting to break into a storage facility and leading police on a chase through at least three communities, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Alexander Encarnacion, 29, is accused of attempting to break into the storage facility around 10:30 p.m. and then taking off in a U-Haul van. Police noted Encarnacion’s accomplices took off in a sedan but were not pursued.

Encarnacion took a ramp onto to I-95 North with officers following close behind. Police said that, as the chase approached Wakefield, Encarnacion ran over a set of stop sticks that troopers had deployed.

Encarnacion kept driving despite running over the stop sticks. He eventually left the highway and crashed into an unoccupied Lynnfield police cruiser near Summer Street.

Police said Encarnacion jumped out of the van and took off running. He was taken into custody roughly an hour later by K-9 Thor and his handler near Lincoln Avenue.

Encarnacion was transported to the hospital to be treated for bite injuries inflicted by Thor during his apprehension. He is facing a number of charges, including negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, leaving the scene of an accident that caused property damage, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

The investigation into the storage facility break-in is ongoing and Encarnacion is expected to face additional charges.

Encarnacion was ordered held on $100,000 cash bail pending his next court date, which is scheduled for Feb. 15, according to WCVB.