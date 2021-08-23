Police: Providence man charged in deadly stabbing

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) ─ A Providence man who was stabbed last week has succumbed to his injuries Saturday, authorities confirm.

Lindsay Lague, a spokesperson for the Providence Police Department, tells 12 News Kenneth McClain, 33, was stabbed inside a Superior Street home last Monday.

The stabbing was one of two that occurred in Providence that day.

Responding officers arrived to see McClain collapse onto the kitchen floor as a result of his injuries, Lague said. He was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment, where he later died.

Lague said detectives immediately launched an investigation, during which they identified Marcus Huffman Jones, 31, of Providence, as the suspect. He was taken into custody the day after the stabbing occurred.

Initially, Lague said Huffman Jones was charged with one felony count of domestic assault, but that charge has since been upgraded to murder.

Huffman Jones is currently being held at the ACI pending his next court date.