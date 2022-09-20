PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence Department of Public Works employee was arrested last week after detectives learned he was distributing drugs while on the clock, according to authorities.

Lindsay Lague, a spokesperson for the Providence Police Department, said 23-year-old Christopher Anderson was arrested Thursday and charged with unlawful delivery of fentanyl.

Detectives discovered that Anderson had approximately 1,176 blue glassine bags of suspected fentanyl on him at the time of his arrest.

Investigators believe Anderson was distributing the suspected fentanyl “while on duty in his capacity as a city employee,” according to Lague.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.