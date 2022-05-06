PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With residents of a Providence neighborhood already on high alert amid reports of a man preying on college-age women, police are investigating a fourth reported incident.

On Thursday, Major David Lapatin put out a warning that police are searching for a suspect in three separate incidents in the Elmhurst area.

“Try to stay with friends, keep your phone near you, and be aware of your surroundings at all times,” he said.

Around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, there was a new report of a man who got inside a home on Pembroke Avenue, according to Lapatin. He said a woman who lives there locked herself inside a bedroom to stay safe, and the suspect fled once her friends called police.

Police are not positive it’s related to the other three incidents, Lapatin said, but they are treating it as such.

The first incident occurred Tuesday morning when police were called to Rhode Island Hospital for a reported assault. The victim said the suspect broke into her Pembroke Avenue home, got into her bed, sexually assaulted her, hit her, and stole some of her belongings.

Police released surveillance video showing the suspect moments after the incident.

(Story continues below video.)

The second incident occurred Thursday morning on Pinehurst Avenue when a suspect allegedly stuck his hand through an open window and groped a woman inside. The third incident also occurred Thursday morning when a woman living on Radcliffe Avenue woke up to find one of her windows open. Police allege the same suspect tried to get in through the window but failed.

Lapatin said area colleges and property owners have been put on high alert and asked residents to “use extreme caution.”