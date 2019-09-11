Police: Providence acupuncturist practiced without a license

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested the owner of a Providence acupuncture business after learning he had been practicing without a license.

Tadeusz Sztykowski, 62, is accused of performing acupuncture on patients without a license at the Center of Integrative Medicine and Healing.

Police said they received a complaint about Sztykowski, detailing that he was not licensed to practice acupuncture but was still providing services to patients at his Nashua Street business.

Investigators later learned Sztykowski was forced to surrender his license indefinitely in March 2017 due to impending disciplinary action for multiple violations related to operating outside the scope of his license as a doctor of acupuncture.

Sztykowski was arrested Wednesday and was later released on $1,000 personal recognizance.

Police said the investigation into Sztykowski’s business is ongoing and also involves how patients were being billed.

Anyone who has any additional information regarding Sztykowski or his business should contact the Rhode Island State Police Major Crimes Unit at (401) 764-0142.

