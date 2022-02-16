EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a traffic stop ended with someone jumping off of the Washington Bridge Wednesday night, according to police.

East Providence Police Chief Christopher Francesconi confirms an officer pulled a car over on I-195 West when the passenger inside that car hopped out and jumped off the bridge.

Francesconi said officers eventually found the passenger following an extensive search of the area. He added that the passenger was removed from the water and transported to the hospital.

It’s unclear at this time why the passenger made such a daring escape, or if they will face any charges.

A 12 News crew on scene watched as officers searched for the passenger with their guns drawn on Water Street.

The police chief said the investigation is ongoing and more information may be released at some point in the near future.