PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Providence told 12 News someone is now in custody related to the July shooting death of a West Warwick teenager.

Authorities said Ger’Vantae Tilson was shot and killed on Wallace Street in Providence late in the evening on July 23. It’s unclear what Tilson was doing in Providence at the time of his death.

Maj. David Lapatin told 12 News police are not yet releasing the name or any details of the suspect and say more information on the case is expected to come out next week.

It’s not clear when the person was placed into police custody.

Tilson’s death was the Providence’s fifth homicide of the year.