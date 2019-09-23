Police: Pedestrian struck by SUV in Providence, driver faces charges

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A woman faces multiple charges including DUI after a pedestrian was struck by a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee in a busy Providence intersection late Sunday night, police confirmed to Eyewitness News.

Police responded to the intersection at Mt. Pleasant and Atwells Avenue just before 11 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck.

Eyewitness News cameras on scene captured the gray Jeep Grand Cherokee and what appeared to be a dark colored Volkswagen Passat with front end damage.

Police told Eyewitness News the man who was struck was transported to the hospital in stable condition. The man’s car was also struck as well, police say.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, was given a field sobriety test on scene, but refused to take a breathalyzer test; she faces a chemical test refusal charge, police say.

The woman is being held by police and is expected to go before a judge at a later date.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will bring you new details as soon as they come into the newsroom.