PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating an incident where a Providence College basketball player allegedly pulled a gun on his girlfriend, 12 News has confirmed.

Several cruisers were seen at the campus Saturday, and police officials confirm their presence was connected to the investigation.

The name of the player has not been released.

A spokesperson for Providence College said they are aware of the allegations and working to learn more.

Providence police confirm they're investigating after a Providence College basketball player allegedly pulled a gun on his girlfriend. Officers were seen on campus today.

