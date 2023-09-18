PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A nurse was critically injured after he was attacked by a patient earlier this month at Rhode Island Hospital.

Police say Scott Amaral was “violently assaulted” around 7:30 a.m. in the Jane Brown building — the hospital’s psychiatric department.

According to the police report obtained by 12 News, patient George Bower was mad that he wasn’t allowed to use the hospital telephone. When Amaral tried to talk to Bower about his phone privileges, Bower was seen on surveillance video “grabbing Nurse Amaral by his shirt and pushing him into a wall.”

The video given to detectives also showed Bower knocking Amaral to the ground.

Several hospital staff members were able to restrain Bower before he was taken to police headquarters for questioning, according to the report.

Bower claimed he was assaulted by Amaral the previous night, the report said, but police confirmed Amaral was not working that day.

Bower, 37, is charged with felony assault and battery and assault on a health care worker. He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday, but the hearing was postponed.

12 News has reached out to Lifespan for an update on Amaral. At last check, he was in critical condition.