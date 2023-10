EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — East Providence police say the city’s high school is on lockdown for an unspecified “situation.”

Police assured they have it under control and there is no threat to anyone at the school or in the community.

Both entrances to the school are currently blocked off, and several cruisers are parked outside the building.

An officer on scene said he cant comment at this time. So far parents and staff have been turned away from this entrance. pic.twitter.com/ZHffaZDzhB — Matt Paddock WPRI (@MattPaddockTV) October 19, 2023

12 News has a crew at the school gathering information. Check back for updates.