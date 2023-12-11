EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — East Providence police are investigating a threat at the city’s high school, but say there’s “no credible information” that it’s legitimate.

Officers responded to the school after graffiti referencing a threat of violence was found, according to police.

There will be an increased presence at the school for the remainder of the day.

“The safety of the students and staff is of utmost importance, and we will provide further information if it becomes available,” the department wrote in a news release.