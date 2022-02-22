PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a group of Neo-Nazis interrupted a community reading at a Providence library Monday night.

Officers responding to the Red Ink Community Library on Camp Street around 6:45 p.m. said a group of 15 to 20 people were standing outside and hitting the windows with their hands.

They were also carrying a swastika flag, according to Mayor Jorge Elorza.

“Providence is home to diverse people, cultures and ideas and our city has no room for hate-filled actions meant to intimidate and cause fear,” he wrote on Twitter.

“My administration is committed to making every resident feel safe and protecting the rights of people who are gathering peacefully,” Elorza continued. “Anyone with information regarding the incident involving a swastika flag is encouraged to contact our police department.”

David Raileanu, the library’s director said they scheduled an event at the library to celebrate the 174th anniversary of the publication of the Communist Manifesto, part of an international celebration, known as Red Books Day.

“They were shouting some slurs and using some harsh and foul language, mostly with the intention of making us feel unwelcome and that what we were doing was not what they consider to be acceptable in their community,” Raileanu said.

When asked if Ralieanu has ever encountered this type of group before, he said not anything to the size it was Monday night.

“The knowledge that such a group exists, that when we think about you know whether it could or couldn’t happen in Providence, Rhode Island, in a relatively safe blue state,” he said. “We know we’re sort of disabused of the fantasy that we are immune from such threats of violence here in Rhode Island.”

Police said the group dispersed once officers arrived and there was no damage to the building.

“There is no place for hate in our communities or state,” Gov. Dan McKee tweeted. “The video showing a group waving Nazi flags last night in PVD is unacceptable and disgusting. I stand with those condemning last night’s acts.”

Black lives Matter Rhode Island PAC issued the following statement: “There is no greater threat to Rhode Island than nazism and white supremacy. Yesterday evening, an organized group of Neo-Nazis that have established themselves throughout Rhode Island terrorized Red Ink Community Libary in Providence Ward 3.”